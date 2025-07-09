Z Fold 7? Samsung exec confirms that Galaxy Z Fold 8 is in the works

TL;DR A Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is already in development.

The executive was responding to a question about a possible Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition phone.

This news comes after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was released last year as an unofficial proof of concept for the Fold 7.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it looks like a major design upgrade over last year’s foldable phone. However, a company executive has also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is in the pipeline.

We asked a Samsung South Africa executive about the possibility of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition phone. This comes after the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in two countries last year, which seemed like a proof of concept for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

“Potentially. I think again, as you say, proof of concept. I think we’ll look at (it) and engage whether the requirement is there in the market right now (sic),” the executive explained.

“A Fold 8 is already in design,” he added when talking about the possibility of a new SE model.

It’s no surprise to hear that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Smartphone companies typically start work on a successor device before the current model is released. So it would be more surprising to hear that the Z Fold 8 wasn’t in the pipeline. However, companies generally don’t acknowledge these upcoming models at such an early juncture.

This news also comes after the Samsung W26 was reportedly listed on China’s 3C regulatory website — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition was launched in China as the W25. There’s no guarantee that the W26 is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition, though. After all, Samsung previously launched regular Fold models in China under the W-series moniker, with tweaked colors/finishes and minor spec differences.

