More Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 cases appear online ahead of launch

TL;DR Case maker Thinborne has posted Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 cases on its website.

The case images also contain renders of these devices, although we’d take this with a truckload of salt.

Samsung’s new foldable phones are expected to launch later this month, and there’s no shortage of leaks. We’ve recently seen leaked renders of the phones inside first-party cases, and now a prominent third-party case maker has posted its cases too.

Thinborne has posted a variety of Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 cases on its website. These seem to be aramid fiber cases and are shown with integrated magnets for Qi2 MPP wireless charging. They’re also shown in black, blue, and red colors.

The manufacturer also posted a couple of pictures showing a black Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide Fold) case. This case isn’t shown with integrated magnets, although we can’t rule out their inclusion. Check out the images below.

All these images also show apparent renders of the upcoming Galaxy foldables. We’d take this with a pinch of salt, though, as it’s not uncommon for case makers to integrate previously leaked renders into their images.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra cases are listed at $89.69 while the Flip 8 cases are listed at $79.69. The wide foldable’s case isn’t shown with a price just yet.

This wouldn’t be the first time Thinborne jumped the gun with cases, either. The company posted Pixel 11 series cases on its website back in March. Taking things a step further, we obtained an iPhone 17 Pro Max case ahead of Apple’s launch and fitted it on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Either way, it’s clear that the new Galaxy foldables are around the corner. Samsung is tipped to hold its Unpacked event on July 22, so it looks like we’ve got roughly three weeks to go.

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