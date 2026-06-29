Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could get a big camera upgrade, while Flip 8 may miss out

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has shed some light on the camera situation for all three of Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could get an ultrawide lens upgrade, while the Flip 8 main retain the same cameras as before.

The Fold 8 is said to feature two 50MP and two 10MP cameras.

The leaks are picking up pace as we get closer and closer to the launch of Samsung’s next foldables. Thanks to a Wireless Power Consortium listing, we have further proof of the names for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and its wider sibling. Now, a new report sheds some light on camera details for all three phones.

According to Sisa Journal, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, will feature a 50MP ultrawide camera. This would be an upgrade over the Fold 7’s 12MP sensor. As for the other two rear cameras, it appears we’re getting the same primary and telephoto lenses as last year. So expect a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor for the primary, and a 10x telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to have a 50MP main camera that’s accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera. Flipping the phone to the other side, the report claims there will be a 10MP sensor for the cover screen. And on the internal display, there could be another 10MP camera.

The last part of the report covers the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the details are a little disappointing. We’re reportedly looking at a 50MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide. If this is true, then the Flip 8 will come with no camera upgrades this year.

Samsung is expected to reveal its new foldable lineup at Galaxy Unpacked next month. Rumors suggest that the event will happen on July 22 and take place in London.

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