Half of the US foldable market belongs to one brand, and it's not Samsung

TL;DR An IDC analyst says Motorola now holds around 50% of the US foldable phone market, putting it ahead of rivals like Samsung and Google.

Motorola’s foldable share is also strong elsewhere, including about 55% in Latin America and nearly 14% globally, according to IDC.

In Europe and Central Europe, Motorola ranks second among foldable brands, with roughly 12–13% market share.

Foldable phones are still a relatively small segment of the smartphone market, but it’s growing fast, and competition among brands is heating up all the time. If you had to guess which company currently leads the US foldable market, Samsung would probably be the safe bet. But according to one analyst, it’s another brand way out in front.

In a YouTube video recorded at MWC 2026 (via 9to5Google), analysts from the International Data Corporation (IDC) market research firm discussed Motorola’s upcoming Razr Fold while chatting about the wider foldable market. During the conversation, IDC analyst Nabila Popal said Motorola now holds around 50% of the US foldable market, putting it in the number one spot.

The analyst also shared a few other regional figures. According to Popal, Motorola has roughly 55% of the foldable market in Latin America, while its global share has climbed from about 6% to nearly 14%. In Europe and Central Europe, she said Motorola sits at around 12–13% market share, making it the second-largest foldable player in those regions.

The figure is all the more impressive given that Motorola only sells clamshell-style foldables right now. Its Razr lineup competes with phones like the Galaxy Z Flip series, and while Samsung can also lean on sales of its book-style foldables, Google is fully reliant on the Pixel Fold line for its slice of the foldable market.

That’s set to change soon, with Motorola preparing to launch its first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, next month. Whether that helps the company build on its current momentum in foldables is another question, as adoption grows and Apple prepares to shake up the market with a long-rumored foldable iPhone. Still, if the figures are accurate, hats off to Motorola.

