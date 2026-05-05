Samsung can't stop leaking its upcoming foldables in One UI 9

TL;DR We’ve discovered images of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold in Samsung’s One UI 9 software.

The Wide Fold image is in line with leaked renders, while also showing off the phone’s rear cover.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 image shows a device that’s largely identical to the Z Fold 7.

We’re expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the second half of the year, but we’ve also known for months now that the company is working on a so-called Wide Fold. We’ve already seen leaked specs and unofficial renders for both phones, but Samsung’s own software has now given us a preview.

We dug into a build of Samsung’s One UI 9 software and discovered images of both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (codenamed Q8) and the Wide Fold (codenamed H8). Check them out below.

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The Wide Fold image is broadly in line with unofficial renders. It shows a device with a stubby overall design, a rear camera bump akin to the Galaxy S25 Edge, and a squat cover display. This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted the device in One UI 9, either. Back in February, we uncovered a Wide Fold animation in Samsung’s upcoming software. However, that animation didn’t show the phone’s rear cover at all.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 image shows a phone that’s virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Previously leaked renders also suggest that the new foldable will be a dead-ringer for the old one. Thankfully, earlier leaks suggest that the new phone will get a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging. So the Z Fold 8 might not be a lazy upgrade.

There’s no word on a launch window just yet, but Samsung traditionally unveils its new foldable phones in July. So we’re still in for a bit of a wait, but you can bet that we’ll see more leaks before then.

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