Galaxy Z Fold 8 & Flip 8 leak hints at a first for Samsung phones

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Wide, and Flip 8, have leaked as dummy units.

The dummies compare three devices in physical dimensions.

Another peculiar aspect is the presence of circular rings on the back, which hint at magnetic charging support for these devices.

Samsung’s next major Unpacked event, where it will officially unveil its latest foldables, is only a few months away. Ahead of that launch, leaks and speculations about a new “Wide” edition being added to the fold to rival Apple’s first folding iPhone. After a round of leaks focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Wide in digital forms, we’re now seeing a new leak that elaborates on the differences in physical traits.

Tech influencer and tipster Sonny Dickson has shared images of dummies for Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup. That includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Z Flip 8, and the highly awaited Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

The dummies appear to be sculpted from metal, presumably aluminum, and represent the three foldables in both open and folded states, offering a good sense of the differences in dimensions between the Fold 8’s standard and Wide variants. We’ve seen a similar comparison with CAD images in the past, where the Fold 8 Wide does not appear tiny by any account. The latest leak with real-life images appears to affirm that belief.

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Interestingly, the dummies also show rings at the backs of the devices, supposedly for magnetic wireless charging. So far, Samsung has relied on special Qi2-compliant cases to achieve the same effect as Apple’s MagSafe, but the leaked dummies raise questions about Samsung’s plans to integrate the magnets into the body. Meanwhile, there are similar speculations around the iPhone Fold, especially as Apple is reportedly trying to keep the phone as slim as possible.

Of course, these dummies could be based on templates that case makers may be using to prepare for the launch of the next set of foldables. Those templates themselves could be based on the leaked dimensions.

With a couple of months still left before the launch, we anticipate more leaks gushing in and giving us some clarity about the wireless charging situation. Besides the addition of the magnets (if that happens), the Fold 8 could also get a slightly bigger battery, while the Flip 8 could use the same pack as last year.

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