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First look: Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders show off Samsung's next flip phone
48 minutes ago
- Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have finally leaked.
- The Flip 8 looks very similar to the Flip 7, with nearly identical dimensions for the device and display.
- Samsung is rumored to launch the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Wide at an event in London in July 2026.
We’ve already seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but one key member is missing from this party. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait any further, as OnLeaks has now shared the Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders via Mymobiles.
Much like we’ve seen with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung doesn’t appear to be in any rush to reinvent the wheel. As such, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
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OnLeaks says the Flip 8 will measure 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6 mm unfolded and 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2 mm folded. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 measures 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm unfolded and 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm folded, so the Flip 8 is half a millimeter slimmer when shut — though you’ll unlikely ever feel this small of a difference in your hand.
The cover display is expected to measure 4.1-inch diagonally, while the inner display is expected to measure 6.9-inch diagonally. Both of these are identical to the Flip 7.
Samsung is rumored to launch the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Wide at an event in London in July 2026. We hope to learn more about the devices in the run-up to the launch.
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