First look: Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders show off Samsung's next flip phone

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have finally leaked.

The Flip 8 looks very similar to the Flip 7, with nearly identical dimensions for the device and display.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Wide at an event in London in July 2026.

We’ve already seen renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, but one key member is missing from this party. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait any further, as OnLeaks has now shared the Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders via Mymobiles.

Much like we’ve seen with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung doesn’t appear to be in any rush to reinvent the wheel. As such, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

OnLeaks says the Flip 8 will measure 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6 mm unfolded and 85.4 x 75.4 x 13.2 mm folded. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 measures 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm unfolded and 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm folded, so the Flip 8 is half a millimeter slimmer when shut — though you’ll unlikely ever feel this small of a difference in your hand.

The cover display is expected to measure 4.1-inch diagonally, while the inner display is expected to measure 6.9-inch diagonally. Both of these are identical to the Flip 7.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Wide at an event in London in July 2026. We hope to learn more about the devices in the run-up to the launch.

Follow