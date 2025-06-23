Samsung reveals Exynos 2500, the chip behind its leaked Flip 7 shakeup

TL;DR Samsung has announced its new Exynos 2500 chipset with powerful AI abilities and GPU upgrades.

Built on a 3nm process, it supports high-end features like ray tracing and satellite connectivity.

Leaked reports suggest this SoC will power all Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices worldwide, marking a break from tradition.

In the run-up to the eventual launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung has officially unveiled the Exynos 2500 SoC that is largely rumored to power the upcoming flip phone in all markets, including the US.

The Exynos 2500 is built on a 3nm GAA process node and features a 1+(2+5)+2 CPU setup comprising one Cortex-X5 (which ARM calls the Cortex-X925) clocked at 3.3GHz, two Cortex-A725 at 2.74GHz, five Cortex-A725 at 2.36GHz, and two Cortex-A520 at 1.8GHz.

The new SoC uses the Samsung Xclipse 950 GPU, which supports a display of up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for games. It also supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The ISP on the Exynos 2500 supports up to 320MP camera sensors and up to 8K 30fps video recording.

The Exynos 2500 also comes with the Exynos 5400 modem, which supports 3GPP Rel. 17, enabling mmWave 5G support and peak download speeds of up to 12.1 Gbps. It also supports satellite connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7.

Samsung is also keen to highlight the NPU on the Exynos 2500, which it claims can run up to 59 trillion operations per second. This allows the Exynos 2500 to claim 39% better on-device AI performance than its predecessor, the Exynos 2400 (though we couldn’t locate the TOPS figure for the Exynos 2400).

Samsung doesn’t mention which device will feature this SoC or when it will launch. However, we’ve been hearing about the Exynos 2500 coming first to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for quite some time.

Even now, leaker Universe Ice on X reiterated that the Exynos 2500 will be used in all Galaxy Z Flip 7 versions worldwide. If the leak pans out, this would mark the first time the company has deviated from using the same Snapdragon SoC on its flip and fold flagships, as Samsung is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We’ll find out how it unfolds in the coming weeks.

