What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Fold 7 come in? This leak may have the answer

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The normal Flip 7 is said to have 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come in black, blue, and silver options.

Samsung is set to launch a handful of products in its upcoming Unpacked event. We know that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will likely be headliners, but these devices could also be joined by the company’s next smartwatches. There have even been rumors about an FE Flip model waiting in the wings. A new report has now given us details about the colors and storage numbers for these devices.

According to WinFuture, this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked presentation should include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s reported that the Flip 7 FE will be available in 128GB or 256GB storage configurations. As for the colors, the outlet mentions black and white, but other color variations are unknown.

Meanwhile, there are a few more details about the normal Flip 7. It’s said that this foldable features 256GB and 512GB storage options, which is the same amount of storage in the Flip 6. Apparently, there are three available colors, which include blue, black, and “Coral Red.” The Fold 7 may also come in three color variations, including “Blue Shadow,” black, and silver. There’s no information on the storage configurations for the Fold 7.

Moving on to the smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 is reported to be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and comes in “Graphite” or silver. The Classic version, on the other hand, may sport black or white colors. We recently got a few early CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in its black hue, if you want to get an idea of how it may look. Unfortunately, there are no details on the next Ultra model.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.