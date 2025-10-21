Samsung Galaxy XR launches tonight, and here's where to watch

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is launching its first Android XR headset, the Galaxy XR, this evening.

The company is going to stream the launch at 10pm EDT (3am BST, 7:30am IST, 7pm PDT).

EDT (3am BST, 7:30am IST, 7pm PDT). Streams will be up on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel, and we’ve also got it embedded right here.

Apple launched its Vision Pro over two years ago, and while the company’s mixed-reality headset has had a few bumps along the way, that still represents a big lead it has over anything similar for Android’s ecosystem. But now it’s finally time to start catching up, and after its own series of seemingly interminable teasers, we’re ready to enter the era of Android XR with Samsung formally introducing its Galaxy XR headset.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’ve been tracking this hardware since last year, when we knew it by its codename, Project Moohan. We got our first look at it in action in January, and after months and months of additional hardware and software leaks, finally heard about it getting that Galaxy XR name just last month.

Finally, last week Samsung announced its “Worlds Wide Open” event for today, October 21, where the company intends to fully unveil Galaxy XR in all its glory.

The timing of this event is a little unusual, at least for many of us living in the West, with Samsung streaming things live tonight at 10pm EDT (3am BST, 7:30am IST, 7pm PDT). But if you intend to be awake for Samsung’s news, you can watch the stream as it unfolds, right here:

We’ve still got a few hours to go before festivities kick off, and if you think you might be at all tempted by this inaugural Android XR hardware, you might as well make this big purchase a little easier on yourself. Go ahead and register now with Samsung in order to secure yourself a $100 discount if you do end up going through with it.

You can also stream Samsung’s presentation on the company’s website or directly in its YouTube channel. And once you’ve heard the news for yourself, don’t forget to check out the rest of our coverage for even more details and hands-on reactions to the Galaxy XR launch.

Follow