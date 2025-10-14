Samsung's challenger to the Apple Vision Pro has an official launch date

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will unveil Project Moohan, its long-awaited XR headset, on October 21 at 10 PM ET.

The device will run on Android XR, a new platform co-developed with Google and Qualcomm.

The Samsung Galaxy “Worlds Wide Open” event is promising a new era of multimodal AI.

After months of leaks and shifting timelines, Samsung has confirmed when it’ll finally unveil Project Moohan, its long-rumored XR headset and direct rival to Apple’s Vision Pro. The device, which is expected to launch commercially as the Galaxy XR, will headline Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy event, “Worlds Wide Open,” which the company says will mark a new era of multimodal AI.

As detailed in a press release on the Samsung Newsroom, the showcase will stream on October 21 at 10:00 PM ET via Samsung.com/us and YouTube. Samsung will introduce Android XR at the event, which is a new platform co-developed with Google and Qualcomm. Samsung makes clear that Android XR is optimized for AI from the start, describing it as an open and scalable system designed to bring intelligent, immersive experiences across devices.

Project Moohan will be the first product on this platform, blending everyday utility with immersive new experiences. Reservations for Samsung’s latest Galaxy device open today, with a $100 Samsung Credit available toward other eligible products.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard this timing, as it was previously reported via industry sources that Project Moohan was due on October 21 after an internal delay. The device’s expected advantages over Apple’s Vision Pro include a lighter build and higher-resolution displays.

We were impressed when we had a chance to get hands-on with Project Moohan at Google I/O in May, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the launch. Join us then to get all of our early analysis!

