Samsung just leaked its 'Galaxy XR' headset name and your phone's cool new 3D camera feature

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new update to Samsung’s Camera Assistant Good Lock module adds a new “3D Capture” setting.

The description confirms the “Galaxy XR” branding for Samsung’s XR headset.

It also confirms that Samsung phones will be able to shoot 3D/spatial images and videos for viewing on the Galaxy XR headset.

Samsung teamed up with Google for its Project Moohan headset on the brand-new Android XR platform. Samsung is said to be gearing up to launch the headset very soon, either by the end of this month or the next, depending on which leak you believe. Samsung has now accidentally disclosed that the Project Moohan headset will be called “Galaxy XR,” and that users will be shoot spatial images and videos on their phones to view it on the headset, just like they can on newer iPhones and the Apple Vision Pro.

Sammobile reports that a new version of the Camera Assistant app (v4.0.0.3) is available on the Galaxy S25 FE but not yet on other Galaxy devices. This new version of the Good Luck module doesn’t open any exclusive functionality on the Galaxy S25 FE. However, when the app is installed on a Galaxy S25 Ultra, users can spot a new “3D capture” feature in the app’s settings.

As the description states, the new 3D capture setting adds a button to the top of the camera preview, so users can shoot Galaxy XR-compatible spatial photos and videos. This not only confirms that the Project Moohan headset will be called “Galaxy XR” as widely rumored, but users will be able to shoot their own 3D/spatial content on their phones to view it on the headset. Since it refers to “headsets” in the plural, there can be other XR devices within the family branding.

Leaker Ice Universe shot a video using the new feature. As the leaker notes, the video is shot in 4K 30fps, and shows up with a “Shot in 3D” label in the Gallery app.

This feature doesn’t come as a surprise, as user-generated content forms an essential consumption bucket for XR headsets. Apple offers the same on the Apple Vision Pro, and it’s the reason why the iPhone 16 switched away from a diagonal rear camera arrangement to a vertical one — you need two side-by-side lenses to capture depth data for spatial/3D content.

It remains to be seen which Samsung phones can shoot spatial content. It’s fair to expect that the company’s latest flagships, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy S25 series will be able to shoot 3D content. Most of Samsung’s phones come with a vertical rear camera arrangement, so the rest depends on whether they have powerful enough hardware to shoot 3D content. We hope to learn more soon.

