Here's how to turn your Galaxy Watch into a pocket watch with 2 simple accessories

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR A Galaxy Watch owner has taken the unconventional approach of turning their smartwatch into a pocket watch.

The feat was achieved with the help of a chain link watch band and a pocket watch chain.

Accessory makers already produce a similar, but different, accessory called “nurse bands,” made specifically for medical professionals.

We’ve come to love the Samsung Galaxy Watch series over multiple iterations, including last year’s Galaxy Watch 8. While the company has already set the date for its next announcements, one person has decided to turn back the clock by turning their Galaxy Watch model into a pocket watch.

Reddit user Puzzleheaded_Arm8472 details how they came up with the idea of turning their Galaxy Watch into a pocket watch, and all it took were a couple of accessories to make it happen.

First, they purchased a standard chain link watch band for the smartwatch as well as a pocket watch chain. All it took from that point was to cut off a majority of the chain link band and simply attach the wearable to the pocket watch chain.

While the idea seems novel, a similar variation already exists, specifically made for medical professionals. As a fellow user points out, Amazon offers plenty of options for third-party “nurse bands” for the Galaxy Watch. This accessory makes it easier to attach or clip the smartwatch to clothing rather than wear it on the wrist.

We’ve seen Apple Watch owners in the past implement a similar idea, so this definitely isn’t the first individual to think of turning their wearable into a pocket watch. It’s probably too niche a segment for accessory makers to seriously consider. But with the number of existing options for converting your old or new smartwatch, that may not be necessary.

For those of us who prefer to wear smartwatches the old-fashioned way, Samsung already has the Galaxy Watch 9 in the pipeline, with most of its attributes, including pricing, leaking already.

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