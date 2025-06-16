Samsung details all the new health features you'll get with One UI 8 Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One UI 8 Watch isn’t out yet, but Samsung is providing some details on features we can expect to see. Some users will even get to try these features early, as they’ll be included in a beta program.

In a new blog post, Samsung revealed several new features that will be available when One UI 8 Watch arrives. These features include Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index. Android 10 or above and the Samsung Health app (v6.30.2 or later) are required for all of these features, except for Bedtime Guidance (Android 11 or newer).

Starting with Bedtime Guidance, this feature is designed to be a tool to help you discover your optimal bedtime. As Samsung explains, this tool analyzes sleep data from the past three days — sleep pressure and circadian rhythm — to provide recommendations based on your lifestyle and sleep patterns. The company points out that Bedtime Guidance can also account for irregular sleep periods, like staying up later than planned or inconsistent schedules, to make sure you get enough rest.

Vascular Load is about measuring the amount of stress on your vascular system during sleep. In addition to recording the amount of stress on your vascular system, this feature also offers insights into factors as sleep, exercise, and stress. You’ll need a Galaxy Watch Ultra or newer smartwatch to use this feature.

Due to previous leaks, we’re already aware of Running Coach and Antioxidant Index. As a refresher, Running Coach helps you train safely, offering motivation and real-time guidance. Meanwhile, Antioxidant Index measures your carotenoid (antioxidants found in green and orange fruits and vegetables) levels when you place your finger on the light-activated BioActive Sensor on the back of the device. Running Coach requires a Galaxy Watch 7 series or later, while Antioxidant Index needs a Galaxy Watch Ultra or later.

Samsung plans to launch its One UI 8 Watch beta later this month. However, the beta will be available only to users in Korea and the US with a Galaxy Watch 5 series or newer.

