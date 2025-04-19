Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With another launch season approaching, I’m focused on what might be coming down the pipeline. The Samsung Galaxy Watch line, in particular, has plenty of room for improvement this year. While the company’s smartwatches have been strong contenders in the Wear OS market over these last few years, a few key upgrades could really help the next model stand out. Here’s what I hope to see in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

The return of the rotating bezel

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like many fans, I’d like to see Samsung bring the rotating bezel back to the Galaxy Watch 8 series. It’s one of Samsung’s most distinctive hardware features, first introduced on the Gear S2 and most recently seen zipping through Wear OS tiles on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The design offers an intuitive way to navigate the interface without relying solely on touch, which is especially handy after sweaty workouts.

In a market where most smartwatches lean heavily on swipe gestures and digital crowns, the rotating bezel helps Samsung stand out. Last year, the company launched an Ultra model instead of a Classic, and to my despair, the pricey new sibling skipped the iconic feature. Bringing it back this season on a Classic variant would go a long way in keeping Samsung’s signature smartwatch feel alive.

Improved heart rate tracking

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Better heart rate accuracy is near the top of my list for the Galaxy Watch 8. While the current sensor does fine for steady workouts like runs or walks, it still struggles during cycling or any activity with a lot of wrist movement. I’ve seen noticeable lag in readings, especially when cadence picks up, which makes it hard to trust the data for things like interval training or even recovery insights. It’s not a dealbreaker, but for a watch that pitches itself as a serious fitness tracker, I’d love to see more consistent performance.

More importantly, Samsung needs to step up here if it wants to keep pace with Google and Apple. The Pixel Watch 3 already delivers some of the most accurate heart rate data I’ve tested, and Apple’s Watch Series 10 is highly reliable. Both brands are likely to launch equally powerful next-gen models.

Better battery life

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I look forward to the day I can write one of these lists without mentioning battery life, but that day is not today. Power efficiency remains a major talking point for nearly every smartwatch. While I’ve found the Galaxy Watch 7 will last about two days with moderate use, its performance varies, especially during GPS activities. Compared to competitors like the OnePlus Watch 3 with its dual-chip architecture or the TicWatch Pro 5 with its dual-display technology, the Galaxy Watch 7’s battery life is good, but not great. I want the 8 to last more than 48 hours on a single charge, even with heavy usage.

Thanks to sleuthing on South Korea’s product safety platform by XpertPick, we already have an idea of what we might see on the next model. Listings reveal two batteries, EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY, which are likely tied to the standard Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic, respectively. The EB-BL330ABY battery has a rated capacity of 435mAh, which is slightly larger than that of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7.

More reliable GPS accuracy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Accurate GPS tracking is another area where I’m hoping Samsung will improve the Galaxy Watch lineup. I was excited when the Galaxy Watch 7 introduced dual-frequency GPS, which typically enhances reliability in challenging environments like urban areas or trails with dense foliage. In reality, though, the watch’s performance can still be inconsistent. In real-world tests, it’s recorded me everywhere from the wrong side of the road to running inside buildings.

Samsung’s biggest Wear OS competitor, the Google Pixel Watch 3, also struggles more than I had hoped, which only makes it more important for the Galaxy Watch 8 to improve so it can stand out. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch delivers accurate GPS tracking, as do Garmin’s devices. For the Galaxy Watch 8 to become a viable option for serious endurance athletes, it needs to provide reliable and precise GPS tracking.

Full access for all users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Finally, I hope the Galaxy Watch 8 offers full access to all features for non-Samsung phone users. While Samsung’s watches are packed with great functionality, some premium features are locked behind a Samsung phone. Features like Samsung Pay, advanced health tracking including blood pressure detection, and even some customization options are either limited or unavailable for those of us using phones from other brands. It feels like a bit of a missed opportunity, especially when greater inclusivity would make the Galaxy Watch line a stronger Pixel Watch rival. Though unlikely, I’d love to see Samsung open the Galaxy Watch 8’s features to all, regardless of phone brand, so users can take full advantage of everything the watch has to offer.

What do you want to see on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8? 13 votes The return of the rotating bezel 0 % Improved heart rate tracking 23 % Better battery life 69 % More reliable GPS tracking 8 % Access to advanced features for all 0 % Other (let us know in the comments) 0 %

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm the Galaxy Watch 8, regulatory filings suggest its imminent arrival. As mentioned, batteries likely corresponding to the lineup have been certified by SafetyKorea, suggesting shoppers will see both a standard Galaxy Watch 8 and a Watch 8 Classic. We’ve also seen entries in the GSMA’s device database, including one reference tying model number SM-L505U to a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, as spotted by Smartprix. These certifications point to a summer launch for the Watch 8 series, which would make sense given the company’s launch schedule historically. Galaxy Watch 5 series — August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 Galaxy Watch 6 series — July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023 Galaxy Watch 7 series — July 10, 2024 We will most likely see the new generation announced and the company’s Summer Unpacked event. My best guess is that this will take place in July, though I’ll keep this hub updated as we see more leaks and rumors surface. We could also see a second Ultra model land as well as a sequel to the Galaxy Ring.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’re now in that awkward window where upcoming launches are just months away, and buying an existing model feels a bit silly. If you’re currently eyeing the Galaxy Watch 7, I recommend holding off. With the Galaxy Watch 8 on the horizon, it’s worth waiting for the next iteration, especially considering the useful upgrades it could bring, like improved battery life, more accurate tracking, or even new features. Plus, once the new model lands, you can expect the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 to drop. In other words, you can save cash by simply waiting a few months.

That said, if you want a watch on your wrist sooner rather than later, the Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99 at Amazon) is a good buy for Samsung phone users. For a more durable device and a larger battery, Samsung also has the Ultra ($649.99 at Amazon) in its lineup. The Google Pixel Watch 3 ($349.99 at Amazon) is the best Wear OS smartwatch available overall, but the OnePlus Watch 3 ($329.99 at Amazon) offers the best battery life. Of course, if you’re an iPhone user, your best bet is the Apple Watch Series 10 ($386 at Amazon).