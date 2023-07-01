Andy Walker / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 5 (left) with Galaxy Watch 4

In light of ever-improving durability ratings, the best smartwatches need less and less extra protection. On the other hand, Samsung’s smartwatches don’t come cheap. We recommend giving your purchase a greater shot at longevity. To help, we round up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases for protecting your wearable from bumps, scrapes, and scratches.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases The best Galaxy Watch 5 cases add an extra layer of durability without disrupting usability. To avoid nicking your device, look for an option that acts as a bumper against accidental bumps. Then, consider how each option impacts the look of your watch day to day.

Spigen Liquid Air: The best basic Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 case

Spigen rarely misses our best lists when it comes to protective cases for wearables. Made from flexible TPU with a matte finish, the Spigen Liquid Air offers a sleek bumper that’s easy to install and features precision cutouts for smooth access to the device’s buttons. To further protect your display, the design also incorporates a raised bezel. It’s available in black only for $15.

Caseology Vault: Another solid pick with a unique finish

Like the Spigen Liquid Air, the Caseology Vault consists of a durable bumper you can add to your device without removing your watch band. It’s made from military-grade TPU and comes in either Matte black or Midnight Green. Unlike the Spigen option, Caseology’s product features a sandstone texture rather than a smooth finish. It’s also compatible with screen protectors, however, it does not come with one out of the box. You can grab the Caseology Vault for $20. Unfortunately, this case is only available for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch case

In this instance, Spigen made our list twice, offering the thin bumper-style case above as well as a more rugged option in its Armor Pro. Made from shock-absorbent materials, the design removes your existing watch band from the equation completely, replacing it with a case that melds both a protective bumper and watch band into a single piece. It features a raised bezel for screen protection and metallic clasps for an adjustable fit. It’s a bit pricier at $30 but can also be often be found on sale for less.

Ringke Air Sports: The best minimalist Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 case

Another bumper-style case, the Ringke Air Sport is our pick for a case that won’t overwhelm your Galaxy Watch 5. Though customers review this pick as a little tricky to install, the final effect is a clean, minimalist watch case that doesn’t greatly alter the device’s overall look. It’s available in either black or clear so you can even continue displaying your watch’s original color if desired. The Ringke Air Sport is available for $13.

Kimilar 5-Pack: The best multipack of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases

This 5-pack packs two packs of five. Say that ten times fast. Kimilar’s offerings include five polycarbonate cases and five screen protectors. Together, each set of two parts offers protection from bumps and dings as well as resistance to scratches across your display. While keeping your screen free of oils, dust, and sweat, the thin tempered glass protection will alos keep your favorite Galaxy watch face visible and crisp. Plus, the whole set only costs $11. Just be sure to pick your correct model size at checkout.

Richone 6-Pack: The best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro case for extra bling

Though not everyone’s cup of tea, this 6-pack is the pick for anyone who wants to add some extra flair to their Galaxy Watch 5 case. Each one features a ring of sparkly rhinestones embedded into flexible TPU. The design also incorporates screen protection to keep your display safe from scrapes and smudges. The 6-Pack featuring a variety of colors is available for $15. Be sure to choose the right size at checkout.

FAQs

Should I buy a screen protector for my Galaxy Watch? Like watch cases, screen protectors can go a long way toward keeping your device in mint condition. They’re also very affordable.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 scratch easily? The Galaxy Watch 5 features a MIL-STD-810H rating so it should stand up well to regular use. In our experience, the device doesn’t scratch easily, though it is not impervious to scratches over time.

Can I wear my Galaxy Watch 5 in the shower? Thanks to its 5ATM water resistance rating, the Galaxy Watch 5 is safe to wear in the shower.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have a sapphire crystal? Yes, all models of the Galaxy Watch 5 series have a protective sapphire crystal over the display.

