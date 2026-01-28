Galaxy Buds 4 price leak could be a good sign for the US

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the European pricing for the Galaxy Buds 4 series.

The base model will reportedly cost €179, while the Pro may come with a €249 price tag.

These are the same prices as the Galaxy Buds 3 series at launch, which could be good news for those in the US.

When the Galaxy S26 series launches, there’s a good chance Samsung’s flagship phones could be joined by the Galaxy Buds 4 series. Since the very first mention of the Galaxy Buds 4 by name, we have been covering all kinds of details about the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, from the design to a new gesture controls. Now a new leak may have revealed some details we’ve long been waiting for — the price.

The folks over at Dealabs may have obtained the European prices of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The base model will reportedly cost €179 (~$214 USD), while the Pro model may be sold for €249 (~$297 USD). These are the same prices that the Galaxy Buds 3 series launched at in Europe, which gives some hope that the prices may stay the same here in the US.

According to the outlet, the black version of the earbuds will come with a launch bonus, at least in France. This bonus will reportedly offer a 25W wireless charging pad. It’s unclear if the US will get a similar bundle.

When the Galaxy Buds 4 series drops, we’re expecting them to come in three colors: Black, White, and Apricot. However, the Apricot color option may be limited to the Pro model.

