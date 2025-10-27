Samsung's tri-fold may launch very soon, but miss a key market

TL;DR Samsung is expected to unveil its tri-fold foldable later this week at a business summit in Korea.

The phone may be initially limited to Asian markets — particularly South Korea, China, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Despite previous reports of a launch in the US, Samsung may choose not to launch it beyond the “Greater China” region.

2025 appears to be the year of new products from Samsung. After experimenting with the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year, Samsung released its first XR (extended reality) headset earlier this month. Very soon, it may unveil its most hyped device of the year in the form of the triple-folding smartphone. And, as per recent reports, we may not have to wait much longer to witness this new marvel.

As per industry sources, Samsung’s tri-fold is set to make its official appearance as early as this week. The Korea Herald reports the (supposedly named) Galaxy Z TriFold will be unveiled at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit, scheduled to take place in the Gyeongju province in South Korea.

While the summit is scheduled to take place between October 28 and 31, the report does not specify the exact date of the reveal or discuss the details of the actual availability of the tri-fold. However, reports from last month, which also indicated a similar launch timeline, suggested the unveiling at the summit would be followed by an official launch early in November, with the device hitting the shelves in the following weeks. Without a confirmation from Samsung, we’re not confident about those details.

Meanwhile, leaker Evan Blass recently claimed that the tri-fold may be limited to specific markets, including Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and potentially the UAE. It implies that, contrary to earlier reports of a US launch, Samsung could skip releasing the foldable in Western markets. However, we’d love to be wrong about it.

Unfortunately for foldable enthusiasts — and despite recent rumors to the contrary — I think it’s very unlikely that Samsung will release its first trifold beyond Korea, the greater Chinese market (including Singapore & Taiwan), & possibly the UAE. I’d love to be wrong, though. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 26, 2025

It was also previously reported that Samsung is preparing to pilot the new design with a mere 50,000 units. That may be imperative as the handset is set to be priced way above any other model it sells. As per recent estimates, it could be priced around 4 million won (~$2,780).

Besides the phone’s peculiar design, little is known about its specifications, though rumors hint at what to expect. Foremost, the Samsung tri-fold foldable is expected to use last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite rather than the newer and better Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The foldable is also likely to feature a 200MP camera — just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We expect the foldable to run a special version of One UI 8 optimized to run up to three apps concurrently in portrait mode. The phone (it feels unfair to call it one, though!) is also confirmed to fold inwards — in a square C shape, which is distinct from the Huawei Mate XT’s zig-zag fold.

