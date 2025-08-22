Here's what to expect from One UI 8 on Samsung's tri-fold device

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s triple-screen or tri-fold device will apparently gain at least two capabilities to take advantage of the large screen.

The device could let you run three apps side-by-side on the folding screen, with suggestions of an app trio feature.

The Samsung tri-fold could also gain the Z Fold line’s cover screen mirroring features.

Samsung is hard at work on its multi-fold device (or tri-fold), and the company previously confirmed a launch before the end of the year. Now, it looks like we have more details about its software capabilities.

SammyGuru revealed two apparent features coming to the triple-screen foldable via One UI 8. First, the tri-fold device will apparently let you run three apps side-by-side (by side!). This feature makes sense due to the much larger folding screen, making split-screen multitasking with three apps a more comfortable experience.

The outlet adds that you can “drop” a trio of split-screen apps onto the home screen, taskbar, or Edge panel and arrange them vertically or horizontally. I’m guessing that dropping a split trio of apps onto these areas will create a shortcut to simultaneously launch them, much like app pair functionality on current book-style foldables.

Meanwhile, the Samsung tri-fold could also get the Z Fold line’s cover screen mirroring functionality. Galaxy Z Fold devices currently let you have independent home screen layouts for each screen, or two cover display home screens placed side-by-side on the folding screen. The tri-fold could also let you place two cover display home pages side-by-side on the large display. There’s no word if three home pages from the smartphone display can appear side-by-side on the main screen, though.

In any event, Samsung’s triple-screen foldable phone is clearly taking shape ahead of its expected launch in late 2025. However, I am keen to hear more about app support on this larger form factor. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that apps like Instagram and Twitter looked awful on foldable phone displays.

A previous tri-fold leak suggests it will offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 10-inch folding OLED screen, the Z Fold 7’s cameras, and a near-$3,000 price tag. We also exclusively discovered the device design in One UI 8 files last month, giving us a good idea of what to expect in terms of the form factor.

