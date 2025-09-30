Samsung's new tri-fold foldable could soon make its big debut at a global summit

TL;DR New leaks suggest Samsung’s new tri-fold phone will reportedly be unveiled at the APEC summit next month.

The APEC summit is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 1, and Samsung is expected to showcase the tri-fold at an exhibition space within the summit venue.

Samsung’s tri-fold foldable is expected to have a limited initial production run of 50,000 units.

Samsung has long been working on its tri-fold foldable, which was first spotted by us through animation files. This dual-hinged foldable phone has a lot of cool new tech in it, and there’s a chance it might also make it to the US despite being produced in limited quantities. We’ve been hearing plenty of possible timelines for its first look, and a new leak promises to finally give us a definitive answer on when the Samsung tri-fold will launch.

According to reports from South Korea’s Korea Times and ETNews, citing industry sources, Samsung is expected to unveil its tri-folding smartphone at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The summit is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 1 in South Korea, and Samsung is expected to showcase its new phone at the exhibition space within the summit venue.

Following the initial announcement at the APEC summit, Samsung is expected to officially launch the phone “as early as November.” This is likely referring to a full hardware showcase and subsequent availability through retail sales channels in its home region of South Korea. The initial production run is reportedly around 50,000 units only, which is said to be less than a third of the production volume of Samsung’s glass-slab and even foldable flagships.

The Korea Times report mentions that Samsung declined to comment on this timeline.

Previous reports have suggested that Samsung is still deciding which markets will get the so-called “Galaxy TriFold.” The US is reportedly under consideration, but don’t hold your breath for the phone to reach the US before it reaches South Korea. If it does make it to the US, don’t expect it to be cheap either, as reports have suggested an exorbitant price tag of around $3,000 for this cutting-edge piece of technology.

