AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly considering launching its tri-fold device in the US.

The phone is expected to arrive later this year, but a US launch for the ambitious phone has been doubtful because of various factors.

Currently, there’s no dual-hinged foldable phone in the US market.

Samsung is reportedly weighing the pros and cons of launching its ambitious tri-fold device in the US. According to CNN Business, which cites a person close to the company’s plans, Samsung is currently deciding which markets will get its dual-hinge folding device, and the US is under consideration.

There’s currently no tri-fold phone available in the US, which means Samsung could be the first to bring one to the market. HUAWEI already sells the Mate XT, but its availability outside of China is very limited.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

If Samsung goes ahead with a full-scale US launch of the so-called “Galaxy TriFold,” it would mark a significant milestone for both the company and the broader smartphone industry, which has been starved of truly new designs for a while. Still, several factors could shape Samsung’s decision.

With its complex folding design and cutting-edge engineering, the tri-fold won’t come cheap. Reports suggest a price tag of around $3,000, putting it well beyond the reach of most consumers. As an expensive, first-generation device, demand for the phone is expected to be limited, making a restricted release far more likely than a mass-market rollout.

Leaks so far point to availability in China and South Korea, with a launch now rumored for October or November.

Follow