Latest Galaxy tri-fold rumor says the wait might be longer than we thought

TL;DR A new report from Korean media highlights a slightly different launch timeline for the Galaxy TriFold than previously rumored.

It is reported that Samsung will unveil the dual-folding phone in October, with sales set to begin in November.

Samsung reportedly plans to initially sell 50,000 units of the phone.

The launch of the Samsung two-times folding phone, which is expected to be officially called “TriFold,” has been on the horizon for quite some time. Back in July, Android Authority exclusively reported on the intended orientation for usage, along with how the dual-hinge phone will fold or unfold. Since then, we have heard numerous rumors about the launch timeline, with the most recent one pointing to a launch at the end of September, when Samsung is also expected to release the Project Moohan XR (extended reality) headset. However, Korean media is now contradicting those reports and suggesting it may not arrive until later in the year.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

South Korean daily ETNews (Korean) reported on the launch of Galaxy TriFold’s timeline earlier today. According to this report, Samsung might unveil the dual-hinge phone in Korea as early as “next month,” although the actual launch might take place later, in November. Since the text is translated with Google Translate, it could also suggest a formal launch event in October with sales starting in November.

This conflicts with yesterday’s tip by leaker Ice Universe, who suggested that Samsung might unveil the product at another Unpacked event on September 29. ETNews reported that the launch has been intentionally scheduled for later in the year, so the new double-folding phone does not compete with the sales of the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7.

It’s difficult to say which of the reports is accurate, since Samsung has teased a vague window for the phone’s availability. At the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung said it was working to launch the phone “by the end of the year.”

According to ETNews, the upcoming foldable device has entered mass production, and Samsung plans to manufacture 50,000 units for the initial run. That’s a substantial figure for a new product, especially considering the foldable could be exclusive to select markets, such as Korea and China.

Additionally, other rumors and reports indicate the dual-hinge fold, which is colloquially but incorrectly referred to as a tri-fold, will unfold to a massive 10-inch screen and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Follow