These could be Samsung's next rugged and sub-flagship tablets
- Samsung is working on a new rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
- The company is also working on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus, powered by the Exynos 1580.
- All these tablets will be available in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants.
Samsung’s product calendar is quite busy, as it launches many smartphones and tablets throughout the year. While most eyes are on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, Samsung also has new tablets in the works. We’ve spotted the company working on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, the Galaxy Tab S10 Fe, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, and here’s what we have found out about the tablets so far.
Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro isn’t the only Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 device Samsung is working on. We found code from reliable sources indicating that Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, a follow-up to the Tab Active 5 launched in January 2024 alongside the Galaxy XCover 7.
The Tab Active 5 Pro will likely be available in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants:
<!-- Tab Active5 Pro 5G -->
<product name="gtact5proxeea"/>
<product name="gtact5proxxx"/>
<product name="gtact5proue"/>
<!-- Tab Active5 Pro -->
<product name="gtact5prowifixx"/>
<product name="gtact5prowifieea"/>
Both variants will be running the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) that was launched in August 2024:
siop_gtact5pro_sm7635
siop_gtact5prowifi_sm7635
Given that the rugged Tab Active 5 Pro shares the same processor as the rugged XCover 7 Pro, and their non-Pro variants were launched together, Samsung could choose to launch the Pro pair together, too.
Galaxy Tab S10 FE series
Samsung has more tablets in the works, including the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. Code from reliable sources indicates that we could get both of these tablets in Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants:
<!-- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ -->
<product name="gts10fepxx"/>
<product name="gts10fepkx"/>
<product name="gts10fepeea"/>
<!-- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G -->
<product name="gts10feeea"/>
<product name="gts10fesqw"/>
<product name="gts10fexx"/>
<product name="gts10fekx"/>
<!-- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ WiFi-->
<product name="gts10fewifixx"/>
<product name="gts10fewifieea"/>
<!-- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G WiFi -->
<product name="gts10fepwifixx"/>
<product name="gts10fepwifieea"/>
The Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) that was launched in October 2024:
siop_gts10fe_s5e8855
siop_gts10fep_s5e8855
gts10fepwifi_s5e8855
gts10fewifi_s5e8855
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE was launched in October 2023, and the company doesn’t seem to be following a yearly refresh cadence for this tablet lineup. We’ll have to see what changes Samsung has planned for this release.