Samsung's next rugged phone could be the XCover 7 Pro with a Snapdragon surprise

We’ve spotted code that indicates the phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

If you’re in the market for a rugged smartphone or one with a removable battery, you have fewer options than the general smartphone consumer. Samsung’s XCover series emerges as a recommendation for both, and the company had launched the Galaxy XCover 7 back in January 2024. We’re due for a successor for this lineup, and leaks emerged last year of an XCover 8 Pro in the works. While we still don’t know what’s happening with the XCover 8 Pro, we can now reveal that Samsung has been working on an XCover 7 Pro powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

We found code from reliable sources that indicates Samsung has been working on the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro.

Code Copy Text <!-- XCOVER7 PRO --> <product name="xcover7prosq"/> <product name="xcover7proue"/> <product name="xcover7proxx"/> <product name="xcover7procs"/> <product name="xcover7proeea"/>

The following code string suggests the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635), which was launched in August 2024.

Code Copy Text siop_xcover7pro_sm7635

Given the new processor, we’re inclined to believe that Samsung is still working on the device and could bring it to market in the near future.

Its sibling, the XCover 7, came with an unnamed processor (believed to be the mid-range Dimensity 6100 Plus), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,050mAh battery. It also featured a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display, an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, POGO pins for charging, and a programmable hardware button.

We expect the XCover 7 Pro to stay close to its rugged roots. It’s not immediately clear if the XCover 7 Pro would merely be a processor refresh or have other upgraded specifications, so we’ll have to wait for more leaks or an official announcement.

