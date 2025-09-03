Last-minute leak spoils Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 surprise

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A last-minute leak has revealed images and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series.

It looks like Samsung is skipping the Plus model this year in favor of the base and Ultra variants.

Samsung is expected to launch the new tablets at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

It’s that time of the year when a new tech launch happens almost every other week. Google launched the Pixel 10 series last month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite just a few days ago, and now we are about to witness another Samsung Galaxy event on September 4, where Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. It just so happens (like it always does) that you don’t have to wait until Thursday to get a good look at Samsung’s latest flagship Android tablets.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared images and marketing materials of the Galaxy Tab S11 series, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming slates and their features. Unlike last year, when Samsung launched Plus and Ultra variants of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, this year, the company seems to be dropping the Plus variant and going with the standard and Ultra models. The base model is expected to feature an 11‑inch display, whereas the Ultra model will come with a 14.6‑inch display.

The tablets are expected to be available in silver and gray color options. Renders of the Ultra model also confirm that it will feature a smaller notch compared to its predecessor, likely due to the absence of the ultrawide front‑facing camera. The base variant, however, has a thicker uninterrupted bezel compared to the Ultra.

The new images shared by Blass also showcase some of the features coming to the tablets, and most of them, as you would expect, are AI-related. You will be able to use Gemini Live for various purposes, such as asking questions about what’s on the screen. According to the leaked images, a text-to-image generator and an AI writing assistant are also coming. The images further show an “Object Eraser” option, which will most likely be used to remove unwanted objects from photos.

The leaker also shared an image of the Samsung keyboard, which can be purchased as an additional accessory with the tablet. It has a dedicated AI key, like the one on the Galaxy Tab S10 series book cover keyboard, that launches Gemini. The leaked render of the keyboard cover also highlights a familiar slot on the back of the tablet cover for attaching the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series leaked specs Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will receive a considerable performance boost this year, featuring a CPU that is 24% faster, a GPU that is 27% faster, and an NPU that is 33% faster than its predecessor.

The pricing of the new tablets has also surfaced online. Ytechb reports that the Galaxy Tab S11 (256 GB variant) will cost $860 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (256 GB variant) will cost $1,200. The leak also listed the Tab S11 Ultra’s 512GB and 1TB models at $1,400 and $1,700, respectively.

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S11 series, Blass also leaked renders for the Galaxy S25 FE, showing a smartphone that looks very similar to the standard S25. The leak reveals that the device will be available in four color options.

