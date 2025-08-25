Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, but a big question remains

TL;DR Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which will be available on September 5.

The tablet features a 10.9-inch display with up to 600 nits of brightness.

The device is powered by an 8,000mAh battery and runs on an Exynos 1380 chip.

The Berlin-based consumer tech trade show, IFA 2025, is just around the corner. Among the numerous attendees, Samsung will be there to present its latest innovations. Ahead of that event, the tech giant has taken the initiative and officially announced the budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

In a press release, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels. This display will offer up to 600 nits of brightness with the help of Vision Booster. You won’t have to worry too much about straining your eyes from extended use, as the display has received low blue light certification from SGS.

Battery life also shouldn’t be much of a problem with the tablet’s hefty 8,000mAh battery. Sitting inside with the battery is an Exynos 1380 chip. The tablet also features a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. And for configurations, you’ll have your choice of either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, which can be expanded with up to 2TB with a microSD card.

You can check out the rest of the specifications in the table below.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Display

10.9-inch, 2112 x 1320 (WUXGA+), TFT

OS

Android 15

Dimensions

165.8 x 254.3 x 6.6mm

Weight

524g (Wi-Fi, 5G)

Camera

8MP (rear) / 5MP (front)

RAM and storage

6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

microSD up to 2TB

Processor

Exynos 1380

Battery

8,000mAh

Network and connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v 5.3

Color

Gray, Silver, Coralred

Sound

2EA (1.6W)



Along with the tablet, an S Pen will be included in the box. You can also expect the tablet to be packed with various AI features. Some of these features include Circle to Search, Handwriting Help, and Solve Math.

Samsung did not reveal how much the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will cost when it becomes available on September 5. However, it will be available in three colors: Gray, Silver, and Coralred.

Follow