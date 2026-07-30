Samsung officially confirms Galaxy Tab S12 series is coming

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S12 series will launch in the second half of the year.

This comes after a host of leaks in recent weeks, including unofficial renders and a live image.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series almost a year ago, bringing plenty of horsepower and a host of software features. We’re almost due for the Galaxy Tab S12 series if this release cadence holds true, and Samsung has indeed confirmed that this new tablet family is on the way.

Samsung executive Daniel Araujo confirmed the Galaxy Tab S12’s imminent arrival during the company’s Q3 earnings call. The answer came in response to a question about the mobile unit’s financial difficulties during the RAM crisis.

“To manage this (financial difficulty), we’re focused on maintaining strong sales momentum of the S26 series, while ensuring the successful launch of new premium products coming out in the second half, such as the new foldable series, Tab S12, and Watch Ultra 2,” the executive explained.

This isn’t a surprise, as Samsung has launched a new flagship tablet family in the second half of each year. This trend dates back to 2023’s Galaxy Tab S9 range. Furthermore, we’ve also seen unofficial renders, a live image, and other details surfacing online.

This wouldn’t be the only new product arriving in the second half of the year. Samsung will also launch Android XR glasses in the fall. Furthermore, we’re expecting the Galaxy S26 FE to launch in the coming months.

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