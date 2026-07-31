Exclusive: Here are the Galaxy S26 FE's camera specs

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted key details about the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE, with the internal codename “r14.”

The Galaxy S26 FE will likely use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN3 main sensor and 8MP OmniVision OV08A1 telephoto sensor as the Galaxy S25 FE.

It will also include a 12MP GC12A2 and a 12MP Sony IMX825 sensor, though it remains unconfirmed which will handle ultrawide versus selfie duties.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be one of Samsung’s last major releases for 2026. The company has confirmed that it’s coming sooner rather than later, and leaks so far have suggested a redesigned camera bump, 45W charging, and an Exynos SoC. We’ve now uncovered more details about the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE through our own sleuthing.

Based on evidence we’ve reviewed from a trusted source, the Galaxy S26 FE is internally known by the codename “r14.” This is a logical continuation from the Galaxy S25 FE (r13) and Galaxy S24 FE (r12).

More importantly, we’ve spotted key information around the camera sensors coming on the Galaxy S26 FE. According to our source, the Galaxy S26 FE’s main camera is expected to use the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN3, the same primary sensor as on the Galaxy S25 FE. This is a 24mm, 1/1.57-inch sensor with a 1µm pixel size, an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and OIS on the S25 FE.

Similarly, the 8MP OmniVision OV08A1 will handle telephoto duties on the Galaxy S26 FE, just as it did on the Galaxy S25 FE. On the S25 FE, this sensor sports an f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF, and OIS.

The Galaxy S26 FE will also sport a 12MP GC12A2 from GalaxyCore Semiconductors and a 12MP Sony IMX825. We couldn’t ascertain which of these sensors is for the ultrawide and which will handle selfie camera duties on the Galaxy S26 FE.

The GC12A2 has been used on some Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy A37, as a front camera, while some reports say that the Galaxy S25 FE uses the IMX825 for its selfie camera. Complicating the situation is that Samsung has also used the IMX825 as both the ultrawide and selfie cameras on certain variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

So for the Galaxy S26 FE, it could go either way, but if the company follows the trends set by the Galaxy S25 FE, the Sony IMX825 could be the selfie camera, while the GC12A2 could be the ultrawide sensor.

These camera details join a growing pile of rumors about the upcoming Fan Edition phone, following recent leaks about its expected pricing and color options. With the internal codename locked in and the core camera setup taking shape, Samsung appears to be making steady progress on its next value-flagship release.

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