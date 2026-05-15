Some Galaxy S27 models might run hotter thanks to this chip choice

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly thinking about ditching an advanced packaging process for the Exynos 2700 chipset.

This could potentially result in the processor running hotter, although Samsung is introducing other cooling measures.

The Exynos 2700 is expected to power some Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus models next year.

Some Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus models are expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2700 processor. We’ve already heard the first rumors about this chipset, but a new story suggests that the chip could undergo a somewhat concerning change.

Sisa-Journal reports that the Exynos 2700 chip could ditch Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP). Samsung is apparently thinking about abandoning this advanced manufacturing process because it’s a costly process and could also affect yield rates.

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This could be a concerning change as FOWLP reportedly delivers improved thermal performance. This packaging process was first used on the Exynos 2400, and Samsung claimed at the time that it enabled a “23% bump in heat-resistance when running on a single core and an 8% improvement for multi-core.”

“I heard that while applying WLP to flagship Exynos chips was effective in terms of performance and thermal management, it did not generate much profit because the packaging itself became very complex and the yield risk was high,” an industry source told the outlet. “If the volume were large, profitability could be covered to some extent, but currently, since it is only being applied to a portion of the MX business unit’s own models, the cost burden is bound to be heavy.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The Exynos 2600 seen in some Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus variants debuted a heat-path block (HPB) which acts as a heat sink to reduce heating. Furthermore, the Exynos 2700 is expected to place the DRAM next to the processor rather than on top of the chip. This side-by-side approach should allow the HPB to cover both the memory and processor, improving cooling in the process. But will these changes be enough to offset the lack of an advanced packaging process? I guess we’ll need to wait until Exynos 2700-powered phones land next year.

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