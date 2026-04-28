The Galaxy S27's chip could be much cooler thanks to this fundamental change

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Exynos 2700 processor will feature the processor sitting side-by-side with the DRAM.

This should enable improved thermal performance, which should lead to better sustained performance and cooler temperatures.

This follows the Exynos 2600’s use of a Heat Path Block to reduce heating.

The Samsung Exynos 2600 processor powers the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in some markets. However, the company is undoubtedly working on the Exynos 2700 with a view to using it on the Galaxy S27 series. Now, it looks like we’ve got the first details about the new chipset.

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We can confirm that the Samsung Exynos 2700 will have the processor and DRAM sitting side-by-side on the same substrate. This would be a significant change from previous Exynos chips, which have the DRAM placed on top of the processor’s substrate.

So what’s the reason for this change, then? We understand that this approach should deliver improved thermal performance. That’s good news, especially in light of leaks that Arm’s next Ultra CPU core could offer a maximum clock speed of almost 5GHz. This next-generation CPU core is also expected to be used in the Exynos 2700.

This news comes after Samsung added a so-called Heat Path Block (HPB) to the Exynos 2600. The HPB is effectively a heat sink, and it previously sat next to the DRAM but atop the chipset (see the image above). So we’re guessing that the HPB might now cover both the DRAM and the processor itself due to the Exynos 2700’s new side-by-side approach.

In any event, we’re glad to see Samsung taking these steps to improve thermal performance. If the combo of HPB and a side-by-side approach bears fruit, we could see great sustained performance and reduced device temperatures. This would be good news for demanding workloads, like heavyweight games or APV video capture.

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