Samsung Galaxy S26 is great, but the Pixel 10 is still the better buy

The Galaxy S26 is here, and I like what I see. While it’s not a major departure from its predecessor, it’s still a great phone overall. However, it has a problem, and that problem is the Pixel 10.

If I were to buy one, I’d get Google’s phone over Samsung’s latest for a few reasons. However, it’s not something I recommend to everyone, since the Galaxy S26 does have a leg up on the Pixel 10 in a few areas.

Which phone would you rather get? 16 votes Galaxy S26 25 % Galaxy S26 Plus 31 % Pixel 10 44 % Something else (let me know in the comments) 0 %

First things first

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Before I get into my reasoning for why the Pixel 10 is the better buy, I want to walk you through the specs and features the two devices share. And there are plenty of them, which isn’t surprising since these two are direct rivals.

First off is the display. Both come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display with Full HD+ resolution. This means you’ll get a compact device regardless of which one you go with, which is something that more and more people are into these days. I personally prefer smaller displays like these, as they are big enough for a comfortable browsing experience, but I am still able to hold the phone with one hand and pocket it easily.

Both devices are powered by Android 16 and promise seven years of OS and security updates. That means they get upgraded up to Android 23, or whatever it will be called then. They also both feature an IP68 rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, 12GB of RAM, and wireless charging. You’ll find three rear cameras on the back of each one, while the front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Here’s why the Pixel wins in my book

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

While not better in every way, the Pixel 10 is better overall for my personal wants and needs. First off, it offers a better software experience. I prefer Pixel UI to One UI because it’s less cluttered and doesn’t come with as much bloatware. There are very specific features I’ve gotten used to over the years and would miss if I switched brands, including Now Playing and Quick Tap, just to mention a few.

Speaking of software, Pixels get the latest Android on day one, while Samsung users have to wait quite some time to get it — sometimes even months on end. With hardware not really changing that much year over year, software is where all the fun is for me, so getting the new Android as soon as possible has always been a priority.

While both have three rear cameras, I generally prefer the camera experience on Pixels. Granted, I haven’t tested out the Galaxy S26’s cameras yet, but based on my previous experience with Samsung phones, I’ll give the slight edge to the Pixel here.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Then there’s the battery life. Again, I haven’t tested out the S26 yet, so I don’t know how long it will last before running out of juice, but the reality is that it does have a smaller battery than the Pixel 10 — 4,300mAh vs. 4,970mAh. Considering both have the same display size and powerful processors, the Pixel 10 should win in this area. Google’s phone also has Samsung beat when it comes to charging, as it can draw 30W of power instead of 25W.

Design comes into play as well, especially for me since I don’t use a case. Granted, both phones look and feel premium, but that Pixel’s camera bar is what grabs my attention. It adds a bit of personality to the phone, which is something the Galaxy S26 lacks.

The last thing worth mentioning is the price. The Pixel 10 launched at $799, while the Galaxy S26 goes for $100 more. Granted, it does have double the storage at 256GB, but I rely on cloud services a lot, so I’d rather save the $100 and do with 128GB of space. Additionally, the Pixel 10 is even cheaper at the moment since it’s been on the market for six months, and can often be found for less than $700.

The S26 is better for some users

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

While the Pixel 10 is the better choice for me personally, your mileage may vary. If you prefer Samsung’s software and the unique features One UI offers, that’s a good enough reason to get the Galaxy S26. I will admit that I much prefer Samsung’s Secure Folder to Google’s Private Space, and DeX is obviously the best solution in its class.

The Galaxy S26 is arguably powered by a better SoC.

The chipset powering the Galaxy S26 (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) is arguably better. Qualcomm’s SoCs have always been a step ahead of Tensor, although keep in mind that in most regions outside the US, the Galaxy S26 actually comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 under the hood. For my personal needs, I find the Tensor is more than good enough, as it can handle just about anything I throw at it, but if you’re a hardcore user, the Snapdragon model of Samsung’s latest phone may be a better fit for you.

Then there’s the ecosystem. If you own other Galaxy products like the Galaxy Tab or Galaxy Watch, opting for the S26 is the better choice because these devices work seamlessly together. Specific features of Galaxy Watches only work when paired with a Galaxy phone, which is something to keep in mind.

What about the S26 Plus?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy S26 Plus is also a phone that should be included in this comparison, considering it’s very, very similar to the S26. I wouldn’t get one myself due to the larger screen, but if that’s your thing, it may be a better option.

The majority of other specs and features are the same, with a few key differences. The battery is larger due to the larger footprint of the device, but at 4,900mAh, it’s surprisingly still smaller than the one in the Pixel 10. Charging is faster, though, at 45W, and so is wireless charging — 20W vs. 15W.

Then there’s obviously the price. This is the most expensive model of the three, starting at $1,100. So, if you prefer the Galaxy S26 over the Pixel but want a bigger screen first and foremost, the Plus is the better option for you — just be prepared to pay for it.

That’s my take, and now I want to hear yours. Would you get the new Galaxy S26 — or S26 Plus — over the Pixel 10 or not? Let me know via the poll at the top of the post and share your reasoning with me in the comments.

Follow