Samsung’s bloatware problem is about to get a lot worse

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 lineup is a solid next step for Samsung’s flagship tablet series. The screens are noticeably brighter, and while I mourn the lack of a Plus model, there isn’t much about Samsung’s new tablet hardware that I have to complain about. The software is a different matter, though, as one of the additions Samsung has made to One UI 8 on the Tab S11 could hint toward an attitude to bloatware I’m not comfortable with.

Are you happy with Samsung's approach to pre-installed software? 36 votes Yes 6 % No 94 %

Bloatware isn’t a new problem for Samsung

If you aren’t familiar with the term, bloatware is the word we use to describe apps and other pieces of software that are included on a new device even though they aren’t necessary. Apps like settings or the dialer have to be there, but a social media platform or game doesn’t — that’s what we’d consider to be bloatware. Complaints about bloatware on Samsung phones aren’t new. As far back as the Galaxy S2 or S3, complaints about having apps like Flipboard, Facebook, and plenty of other third-party programs loaded onto your brand-new phone were prevalent. These apps use up valuable resources on your device, and to make things worse, there were occasions when you couldn’t uninstall them if you didn’t want them.

Things got better around the time Samsung rebranded its software to One UI. There’s a lot less pre-loaded junk, and you can uninstall most of it. Even so, apps like Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft Office, and more all come on a new Samsung phone or tablet out of the box. My Galaxy S25, for example, had an entire Microsoft folder on its home screen that contained pre-loaded apps like this. While those applications are familiar territory, the Galaxy Tab S11 introduces a new twist to the bloatware conversation.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Galaxy Tab S11 comes with four new apps pre-installed in addition to the ones already mentioned. Those are Clip Studio, Goodnotes, LumaFusion, and Notion. Those apps are generally well-liked and make sense on a powerful tablet with a high-quality screen and an S Pen that makes drawing and note-taking a breeze. However, it isn’t their inclusion that worries me — it’s the way Samsung presents them.

I’ve been to many a Samsung press briefing at this point, and aside from the usual Google Gemini talking points, apps included on the tablet are never a part of the product demonstration. Samsung includes apps like this, but rarely shines a spotlight on them.

Things were different this time. Samsung made an effort to highlight the inclusion of these apps, taking the stance that including things that make the most of the tablet’s hardware is a good thing for the user. One of the ways it did this was by working with the developers of the app to provide exclusive free trials and discounts on subscriptions that will only be offered to Samsung users. Samsung highlighted this during both the press briefing and the Galaxy Unpacked event. To me, the decision to do so feels like the start of a slippery slope.

There’s no such thing as good bloat

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The discounts and trials for Clip Studio, Goodnotes, LumaFusion, and Notion are a good thing for people who want to try those apps. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if this is a tactic to make bloatware more acceptable to users. Remember, Samsung doesn’t pre-load apps on its devices out of the goodness of its heart. Companies and developers pay to have their product put in front of users, just as Google pays Apple billions each year to be the default search engine on the iPhone. If bloatware becomes more palatable to us because it gives us some perks, that would provide Samsung and other OEMs with wiggle room to start including more than they already do and earn money doing it.

There is a better way of bringing apps to users' attention and offering perks.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There is a better way of bringing apps to users’ attention and offering perks. There are differences in this system depending on region, but in the UK, Samsung phones have a screen that shows you a list of recommended apps that you can choose to have downloaded automatically when you’re setting the device up for the first time. The apps you’ll find in here are things like Samsung Health, Galaxy Wearable, and so on. A screen dedicated to these “Galaxy Picks” would not only mean that the apps aren’t pre-loaded, but could also lead to more users trying them. The Galaxy Picks folder on the Tab S11 is easy to miss if you’re an average user who doesn’t know what they are, whereas a screen highlighting the apps and explaining what the perks are could be more effective.

Another option is something Samsung already uses: The Galaxy Store. When I open the Galaxy Store on my Tab S10 Plus, there’s an “exclusives” tab that shows apps that are designed to work better with Samsung products and include exclusive perks. That’s how I discovered that Lightroom gives free access to a few features that usually require a subscription, and a discount on said subscription, to Galaxy devices if you download the app through the Samsung Store.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Bloatware has been a problem for a long time, but in many ways, it has become an afterthought — something we don’t talk about as often as we once did. Now, it feels like the situation is getting worse, and bloatware is something we’ll be talking about more often. How do you feel about bloatware? Is it something you despise, or are you unbothered by it so long as you can remove it easily? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Follow