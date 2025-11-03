New leak doubles down on Galaxy S26 Ultra's improved ergonomics

TL;DR A new leak shows off screen protectors compatible with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

While the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are more of the same, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could get rounded corners for its display.

This leak corroborates previous design leaks that suggested that the Galaxy S254 Ultra is ditching its boxy design.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is in a bit of a pre-release upheaval. After all the drama around the Galaxy S26 Edge, we’re back to the usual three Galaxy S series flagships, but now on a delayed timeline as the company scrambles to get the Galaxy S26 Plus going on time. Leaks suggest that Samsung will hold its Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. While we wait for the company to make any related announcement, we’re now back to the usual phone leaks, this time giving us a fair idea of the shape of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display.

Leaker Universe Ice posted an image of three screen protectors on X, which are reportedly compatible with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The screen protectors for the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus don’t hold any surprises. We notice the usual size difference between the two models, as well as the softer corners on both.

What is surprising is that we see similar softer corners for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. In a way, it reaffirms previous Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks that suggested Samsung is ditching the sharp and boxy look of the Ultra flagship in favor of rounded corners that will hopefully fit better in your palms.

All three screen protectors are flat — no surprises there either, since we expect all three phones to retain their flat display. We still have to wait for Samsung to confirm details about these devices. With the launch now a few more weeks away than usual, Samsung’s teaser cycle will also start a lot later.

