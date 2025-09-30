New Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show Samsung is ditching the boxy look

TL;DR CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked.

The images show a black device with rounded corners, a flat display, four cameras, a camera island, an S Pen, and a SIM card tray.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is still months away from its launch, but we already know quite a bit about the device. Just this month, we’ve seen leaks about the display and dimensions. Now we’re getting treated to leaked CAD renders that show off the premium phone’s full design.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, we have new CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra to check out. These images show the next-generation Ultra in a black colorway. As it can be a little difficult to see the details with a black phone on a black background, we’ll point out the design elements.

Starting with the front of the device, the display is flat, just like on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There’s a center-positioned front camera at the top of the panel, and the bezels are thin and uniform. And it looks like Samsung is opting for rounded corners that won’t dig into your palms.

On the side, we see the volume and power buttons sitting on the right. There won’t be any physical buttons on the left side. An S Pen, SIM card tray, USB-C port, and speaker are located at the bottom.

Moving on to the back, there are four cameras in a similar setup to the S25 Ultra. However, three of those cameras now sit on top of a camera island. Based on earlier leaks, that bump adds 4.5mm to the phone’s 7.9mm body.

Additionally, we get a look at how the Galaxy S26 Ultra compares to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These side-by-side renders highlight the curvier edges. It’s also hard not to notice the new camera bump. Outside of those differences, the designs look fairly similar.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen renders of the S26 Ultra. Earlier this month, a leak showed off renders of the entire series. However, those renders displayed the phones in a silver colorway.

Based on what we know so far about the next Ultra, it’s expected to have a brighter and more power-efficient display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, the Ultra could feature a 200MP main camera, 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, and 50MP ultrawide camera.

