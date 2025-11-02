Mark your calendars: Samsung will reportedly 'Unpack' the Galaxy S26 series on this date!

TL;DR The launch date for the Galaxy S26 series has leaked.

Samsung is now expected to launch its 2026 flagships at Unpacked in San Francisco on February 25.

The leaked information aligns with earlier reports of a delayed launch for the series.

A new report from Korean outlet Money Today (via Jukan on X) claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. The company has yet to officially confirm the date, but industry sources cited by the publication indicate that Samsung has begun preparations for the launch.

If the leaked Galaxy S26 launch date is accurate, this would mark Samsung’s first San Francisco-based Galaxy S event since the launch of the Galaxy S23 series in 2023.

An official familiar with Samsung’s plans reportedly told Money Today (machine translated), “Samsung is preparing for the San Francisco Unpacked event, its first in three years since the S23 in 2023. Since San Francisco has emerged as a center of AI technology, it is the optimal location for Samsung, which has ushered in the AI smartphone era, to hold its event.”

The reported February 25 timeline solidifies previous rumors of a delayed launch for the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung’s usual Unpacked event typically takes place in late January or early February. The Galaxy S25 series was announced on January 22, 2025. However, previous reports noted that the new flagships could see a slight delay owing to internal adjustments to the lineup.

According to the report — and this is something we’ve been hearing for a while now — Samsung initially considered replacing the base Galaxy S26 model with a new “Pro” variant and introducing an “Edge” version instead of the traditional Plus model. However, following the reception of the Galaxy 25 Edge, Samsung is said to have decided to retain the familiar trio: Basic, Plus, and Ultra.

