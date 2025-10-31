Samsung might not be done with ultra-thin phones after all

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Rumors suggest the canceled Galaxy S26 Edge might be returning in a new form, internally codenamed “More Slim.”

“More Slim” aims to be slimmer than both the Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone Air, possibly featuring an Exynos 2600 chip, larger battery, LTPO display, and dual-50MP cameras.

The new phone could signal a transformative revival of the Edge series as a standalone identity, competing directly with devices like the iPhone Air.

Samsung’s Galaxy Edge lineup has been on a wild ride. We got the Galaxy S25 Edge in the first half of this year, an impressively thin phone that had its own shortcomings. Rumors were circulating strongly about its successor, until one fine day, leaks suddenly suggested that Samsung had canceled the Galaxy S26 Edge. Now, rumors are swirling once again that the Galaxy S26 Edge isn’t as dead as it seems; it could rise again in a different (but similar) form.

Earlier this week, GalaxyClub reported that the Galaxy S26 Edge might not be canceled after all. According to the report, Samsung has been working on a new phone internally codenamed “More Slim,” allegedly building up on the Galaxy S25 Edge’s “Slim” codename. The report also insists that the development of “More Slim” began a lot later than what was widely presumed to be the Galaxy S26 Edge, indicating that it was a different phone.

Furthermore, it appears that Samsung is still developing software for the Galaxy S26 Edge, as X user CID spotted firmware files that align with those intended for the phone. Note that these firmware files aren’t explicitly mentioned to be for the “More Slim” variant, but just the regular Galaxy S26 Edge (which is ironically said to be “dead”).

More recently, X user SPYGO19726 (via SammyGuru) shared more information on this Samsung phone, which is internally codenamed “More Slim.” According to them, Samsung is aiming for a flagship phone that is thinner than 5.56mm, which would make it thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm) and oh-so-marginally-thinner than the iPhone Air (5.6mm).

Beyond the thinness, which would justify the “More Slim” codename, this reincarnated Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to have a 6.6-inch LTPO display. Curiously, it is said to be powered by the Exynos 2600 SoC, and the battery goal for the phone is set to be greater than or equal to 4,300mAh, which is a lot more than the S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh capacity.

Making things even more interesting is that this new Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to come with an aluminum composite frame and a reinforced titanium substructure, similar to the iPhone Air but unlike the full-titanium Galaxy S25 Edge. Furthermore, the new Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, with a periscope zoom lens also being considered as an optional integration.

Keep in mind that this is a relatively new leaker without a proven track record, which warrants taking these claims with more than a pinch of salt. Note that the leaker mentions that “Edge is cancelled this is a new device.”

Still, the “More Slim” leaks lend credence to Samsung’s wider plans for the Edge lineup. It was hard to believe that Samsung would completely abandon the idea of a thin flagship after just a few months of its first generation, especially since Apple isn’t giving up on the idea either. It makes more sense that Samsung is scrapping an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Edge and instead opting for a more transformative upgrade for the Edge line, even bypassing the annual upgrade cycle.

Speculatively, the resultant “More Slim” device could then be called Samsung Galaxy Edge 2, which would give the line its own identity separate from the Galaxy S flagships (similar to how the iPhone Air is not the “iPhone 17 Air”) and match it well as a competitor to the iPhone Air 2 in the future.

Of course, all of these are rumors around plans for an unconfirmed, cancelled, and subsequently resurrected phone, so everything is still up in the air (heh) until Samsung confirms their plans. For now, if you are among the few who enjoyed the Galaxy S25 Edge, there’s still hope for a successor, one that could double down on its Edge.

