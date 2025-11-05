Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals how it compares to S25 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro Max

TL;DR A tipster has posted images and a video comparing the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s apparent design to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We also get a comparison between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The images corroborate previous leaks that the S26 Ultra will have more rounded corners than the S25 Ultra.

We’ve already seen leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders earlier this year, depicting a more rounded design compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, a long-time tipster has shed more light on the S26 Ultra design.

Tipster Ice Universe has posted several images and a video comparing the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s purported design to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Check out the images below.

The pictures indeed reveal more rounded corners than Samsung’s current flagship phone, which in turn had more rounded corners than previous Ultra phones. I’m glad to see this trend continuing, as earlier Ultra phones dug into the palms of some users and actually resulted in torn jeans pockets.

We also get a comparison between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This image reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have more rounded corners than Samsung’s upcoming device.

This isn’t the only notable Galaxy S26 Ultra leak released in the last few weeks. Ice Universe previously posted an apparent S26 Ultra screen protector, showing off this rounded design. A report earlier this week also suggests that the entire Galaxy S26 series could see a price hike due to increased component costs.

These latest images also come as leaks suggest a delayed Galaxy S26 series launch. It’s believed that the new phones will only be revealed on February 25.

