One year later, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still ripping a hole in people's pockets — literally

A phone case can help, but it adds bulk to the already large device.

Samsung has softened the corners on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, fixing the design flaw on the new phone.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is considered one of the top Android flagships of its time. Even though the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been released, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has enough overkill across all of its specifications for it to remain in people’s pockets for many more years to come. However, if you plan to do so, you should be careful, as many users are sharing how the Galaxy S24 Ultra made a hole in their pocket, quite literally.

Reddit user partyhat-red shared how the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its sharp corners ended up ripping their jeans.

Many others chimed in on the Reddit thread, mentioning that they face the same issue with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Reddit user o4uXv0 also shared how the phone managed to rip their jeans.

Here’s another one, from Reddit user Xenonoir:

Before you argue that people should wear pants that aren’t so tight or made of better material, I’ve also experienced the same issue with my Galaxy S24 Ultra in more comfortable pairs and with more durable jeans fabric.

As others in the comments in the Reddit thread have pointed out, and that I can attest to, you can avoid/delay ripping your pants with the Galaxy S24 Ultra by using it with a phone case that softens the corner. Unfortunately, cases also add good bulk to the phone, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already chunky to begin with, so this may not work out for a lot of people.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I’ve also frequently complained about the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra digging into my palm, which was one of the reasons I ultimately got rid of the phone. It was just too uncomfortable to hold. I could handle the damage the phone did to my pants, but my palm is where I drew the line.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One can argue that Samsung has probably received similar feedback, which is perhaps why the Galaxy S25 Ultra has rounded corners and is more comfortable to hold. Hopefully, we won’t see more reports of ripped jeans with the new phone.

