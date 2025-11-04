The Galaxy S26 series could be bad news for your wallet

TL;DR A Korean outlet reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series might see a price hike due to increased component costs.

It’s believed that mobile chipsets, camera modules, and RAM have all seen significant price increases that might affect the S26 line.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series retained the same pricing in the US as the Galaxy S24 range, despite rising silicon costs. Now, it sounds like the Galaxy S26 family might get a price increase.

ET News reports (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) that the Galaxy S26 phones might receive a price hike due to rising component costs. The outlet says that prices for key parts are all increasing at the same time.

A Samsung report earlier this year apparently revealed that mobile chipset costs had risen by 12% compared to the annual average a year ago, and that the price of camera modules increased by 8%. The outlet further claimed that the cost of LPDDR5 RAM had increased by over 16%, citing various industry firms.

These increases don’t guarantee a steep price hike for the Galaxy S26 range. After all, Samsung isn’t known for using the most cutting-edge components in its flagship smartphones. It’s therefore possible the company might offset a price increase by using the same old components elsewhere (again) while also using its buying power to secure lower part prices.

In any event, you shouldn’t be surprised if the Galaxy S26 series gets a price bump. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S25 had a launch price of $800, while the S25 Plus started at $1,000 and the S25 Ultra started at $1,300.

This news also comes after a Korean outlet reported that the new phones might have a delayed launch. It’s believed the phones might launch on February 25, which would be just over a month later than the Galaxy S25 launch (January 22, 2025).

