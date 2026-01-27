The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could make display nerds very happy

It’s not the type of upgrade more casual users are likely to notice, and whether there’s any difference at all moment to moment depends on the specific content the panel is displaying. But it does bring Samsung’s highest-end non-folding phone more in line with competition from the likes of Apple and Oppo, both of which offer 10-bit displays in some models.

We’re expecting to hear more about the Galaxy S26 series, plus other new devices like the Galaxy Buds 4, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February.