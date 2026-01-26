Galaxy Buds 4 series makes an appearance in an unexpected place

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro leaked in the support section of the Samsung Members app.

Both the base and Pro models appeared on the device selection screen for troubleshooting.

The next-generation earbuds are expected to debut during a Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

Samsung is expected to launch the next generation of its base and Pro-level Galaxy Buds during Galaxy Unpacked in February. Thanks to One UI 8.5 leaks, we were able to uncover images and animations for both models, revealing a new design. We also discovered a few details about the earbuds, like certain gesture controls. While there’s no doubt that the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are coming, a new leak has further confirmed their existence.

It appears that Samsung has unintentionally confirmed the Galaxy Buds 4 series in the Samsung Members app. Spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @Alfaturk16, both versions of the earbuds appeared on a device selection screen in the app’s support section.

Unfortunately, it appears that this spotting does not come with any additional information. But that’s OK, as we already know quite a bit about the Galaxy Buds 4 series.

The Galaxy Buds 4 series will feature a curvier design compared to the triangular look of the Galaxy Buds 3 series. It will also add a wired grille at the top and will drop the light bar that was introduced in 2024. So far, we have seen leaks suggesting that the Buds 4 Pro will arrive in three colors: Black, White, and Apricot. The charging case has also been redesigned, so the earbuds now lie flat in the case instead of dropping vertically.

The Galaxy Buds 4 series is also set to get some new features. You can learn about what’s new in our exclusive.

