Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors are getting even more colorful
53 minutes ago
- Evan Blass says the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be available in six colors: black, white, blue, “cobalt violet,” “silver shadow,” and “pink gold.”
- This lines up with previous leaks, so we’re inclined to believe it’s accurate.
- The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February.
Over the weekend, we saw a leak that showed the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra’s SIM card tray in four colors: black, white, blue, and purple. Today, a new rumor from credible leaker Evan Blass corroborates those four colorways, plus a couple more.
In a tweet, Blass says the S26 Ultra will be available in six colors: the black, white, blue, and purple we’ve already seen. There’ll supposedly be two additional colorways, too, in Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.
Judging by Blass’s tweet, the blue color we saw in images of S26 Ultra SIM card trays will be branded Sky Blue, while the purple (apparently the Ultra’s “hero” color) will be called Cobalt Violet. Silver Shadow is presumably a shade of gray, while Pink Gold should be similar to the S25 Ultra colorway of the same name, which is kind of a pale peachy color (though on the S25, it’s technically “Titanium Pinkgold”). Blass didn’t include images in his post.
This all lines up neatly with purported leaked S26 Ultra wallpapers we saw in December, which feature the same six colors. Samsung currently offers the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a total of seven colorways, three of which are exclusively available when purchasing the phone through Samsung.com.
No launch events have been publicly announced, but we’re currently expecting the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut at an event in February, with general availability starting in March. The S26 Ultra has been rumored to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in all markets, while the lesser S26 models will reportedly use either Qualcomm or Exynos chips, depending on the region.
