Forget tempered glass: The Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut a tougher new Gorilla Glass

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now rumored to feature a new generation of “ultra-high strength” Gorilla Glass.

The phone is also rumored to include built-in privacy display technology and an improved anti-reflective coating.

These upgrades seemingly aim to eliminate the need for users to apply aftermarket tempered glass screen protectors.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is still a little while away, but from leaks so far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the phone to get from the lineup. Samsung accidentally leaked its upcoming Privacy Display feature yesterday, and today, a new leak suggests we could be getting a new generation of Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

According to leaker Ice Universe on X, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a “new generation Gorilla Glass.” This new generation of Gorilla Glass seemingly has “ultra-high strength” and “eliminates tempered glass protectors.”

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also said to feature an anti-reflective coating and the new screen privacy technology. In all, Samsung appears to be targeting the various reasons that users use screen protectors, and is baking those features into the phone itself.

Despite the abundance of Galaxy S26 leaks so far, this is the first time we’re hearing about a new generation of Gorilla Glass being used on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, comes with Gorilla Armor 2, and it’s not immediately clear whether we will see Samsung build on the Gorilla Armor 2’s lines (toughness with anti-reflection) or adopt an entirely new branding, given the numerous upgrades to the display.

Irrespective of the branding, I am excited to see what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display. I’ve been particularly impressed by the anti-reflection coating that debuted with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though there have been numerous reports of it wearing down over time. Hopefully, Samsung also works its magic on this end with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

