Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra wallpapers give us our first hint of expected colors

TL;DR Galaxy S26 Ultra’s wallpapers have supposedly leaked, and they suggest key changes.

We have six new wallpapers, including a new orange hinting at Galaxy S26’s new colors.

The wallpapers also hint at a glass-inspired interface, similar to Apple’s iOS 26.

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 series, is set to arrive early next year. While leakers appear split on the exact launch date and some specifications, we’re seeing a relentless stream of tidbits about the upcoming phones. And since most of the hardware changes have been unmasked already, we’re edging into reveals around software-based changes. Among them are the new wallpapers coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and you can download and use them already.

Everyone loves a good set of wallpapers, and we’re seeing six new assets that are supposed to arrive with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. These wallpapers are made public, courtesy of tipster @wr3cckl3ss1 on X. Meanwhile, another tipster, @DaRealManMikey on X, claims these wallpapers have been spotted in the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s firmware. Although @wr3cckl3ss1 does not have a long track record of credible leaks, another trustworthy source, Ice Universe, appears to corroborate the leak.

These wallpapers, leaked in six different shades, likely hint at the various colors rumored for the Galaxy S26 series. That includes an orange we’ve previously seen as part of the Galaxy S26 Plus leak, as well as a dark gray or black, likely referencing the recently leaked black color for the Ultra. At this point, we’re unsure of the exact color distribution across the three models, though we expect the same wallpapers.

All the wallpapers use identical imagery with a prominent “S” in the center. While the use of the letter is similar to the previous generation, the new wallpapers include two key changes. The first is a more glass-like design, which has also been leaked in the past as part of the various exposes of the One UI 8.5, which is expected to arrive with the Galaxy S26 series. The letter also features a more 3D design, which could denote Samsung’s return to 3D icons across the One UI 8.5 interface.

The other change we notice in the wallpaper is the radiant center. It’s unclear if this is to emphasize the transparent design or reference any other potential improvements in the Galaxy S26 series, whether it’s AI features or improved wireless charging.

As I mentioned above, you’re free to download and install the new wallpapers on your phones — or even laptops. The 1:1 aspect ratio makes them useful for a variety of screens, though you should expect some cropping of the letter S. Since they’re posted on X, expect some compression. We can expect higher-quality versions as we approach the launch.

