Orange is NOT the new black as Galaxy S26 Ultra colors leak without it

TL;DR A new leak shows Galaxy S26 Ultra SIM trays in black, white, blue, and purple, revealing its four color options.

Purple (violet) is tipped to be Samsung’s hero color for the Ultra.

Orange appears to be missing from the S26 Ultra, though it could show up on other models or as a Samsung.com exclusive.

Samsung’s next Ultra phone is starting to look a lot more colorful. A fresh leak from well-known tipster Ice Universe has now locked in the Galaxy S26 Ultra‘s four color options, thanks to leaked images of the phone’s SIM card trays. And while we were previously expecting Samsung to copy the iPhone’s bold orange color option, it now looks like that shade is missing in action.

According to leaked SIM trays, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch in black, white, blue, and purple. SIM trays usually match the phone’s chassis, so leaks like this tend to be a pretty reliable indicator of the final color options.

This lines up neatly with what we saw earlier from leaked wallpapers for the Galaxy S26 series. Those wallpapers appeared in multiple shades and hinted at how Samsung might split colors across the lineup. At the time, we spotted blue and purple variants as well as darker tones that could easily correspond to the Ultra’s newly leaked black option.

Which Galaxy S26 Ultra color would you pick? 82 votes Black 32 % White 9 % Blue 27 % Purple 33 %

That same wallpaper leak also included an orange shade, though, and that’s where things get interesting. Orange was previously tipped as a potential standout color for the S26 lineup. However, a second leaker has now claimed that violet (purple) will be the hero color for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, not the iPhone’s orange shade, which, honestly, is a relief.

That claim lines up with Ice Universe’s latest leak, which doesn’t show an orange SIM tray at all. In other words, orange doesn’t seem to be happening for Samsung’s Ultra model this year, at least not at launch.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung has killed the color entirely. It could still appear on another Galaxy S26 variant or show up later as a Samsung.com–exclusive finish.

Samsung typically picks one standout shade each year, and purple seems like a good candidate for this year’s hero color for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If this leak holds up, expect to see violet everywhere in Samsung’s marketing materials.

