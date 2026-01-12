Looks like we finally know when you can buy the Galaxy S26

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly set to be released on March 11 in Europe.

This release date apparently applies to other markets as well.

The outlet also corroborated previous leaks of a February 25 unveiling.

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S26 phones on February 25, and this would be a later reveal than previous models. What about the actual release date, though? A new report has revealed when you can actually get your hands on these phones.

Dealabs reports that the Galaxy S26 phones will be released in Europe on March 11, which means you can visit a store on this date and pick them up. The outlet adds that this date applies to other regions as well. It also corroborated earlier leaks of a February 25 unveiling.

For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S25 series was launched on January 22 and went on sale on February 7. So the Galaxy S26 phones could see a slightly shorter gap between unveiling and general availability.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the Ultra handset is also tipped to arrive with mildly upgraded rear cameras and 60W wired charging. Meanwhile, the S26 and S26 Plus will apparently be powered by Snapdragon or Exynos silicon, depending on the region. The base S26 could pack a 4,300mAh battery and the S26 Plus could maintain a 4,900mAh battery. All three phones are rumored to arrive with support for the APV codec and a 24MP shooting option via Camera Assistant.

