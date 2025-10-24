Galaxy S26 Ultra design and key upgrade confirmed by case maker

Thinborne

TL;DR A Thinborne case listing may have just confirmed Galaxy S26 Ultra design and charging details.

The phone appears on the casemaker’s website with a curvier frame, a raised pill-shaped camera bump, and Qi2 magnetic charging support.

A new Thinborne case listing for the Galaxy S26 Ultra may have just revealed more than it intended. The listing not only showcases the upcoming phone’s design but also hints at several new features, such as the camera layout, support for advanced wireless charging, and more.

According to the case details (h/t SammyGuru), the Galaxy S26 Ultra retains a familiar triple-lens vertical camera setup, but with a noticeably more pronounced camera bump. The leak shows a pill-shaped camera island housing three lenses, a design shift that aligns with earlier reports of Samsung abandoning the boxy look in favor of smoother curves. Compared to the S25 Ultra, the new model is said to be slightly wider yet slimmer, although the camera module could be thicker this time around. In fact, earlier leaks suggest the phone’s total thickness, including the camera, could reach up to 12.4 mm, up from roughly 10 mm on the S25 Ultra.

Another key detail from the Thinborne listing is support for Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility, thanks to a precisely aligned magnetic ring that meets the latest Qi2 standards. This lines up with earlier S26 dummy leaks showing a circular ring at the center, hinting that Samsung may finally be integrating embedded magnets to improve charging alignment, increase wireless charging speeds, and expand accessory compatibility. If accurate, this would put the Galaxy S26 lineup on par with the Google Pixel 10 series, which launched earlier this year with support for Qi2 charging.

Although the phone is still months away from its official launch, many of its specifications have already been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a brighter, more power-efficient display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Camera upgrades may include a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter, thus continuing Samsung’s trend of refining imaging performance each generation.

While case listings and third-party accessory leaks should always be treated with caution, this one fits neatly with previous reports, reinforcing what we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship. If these details prove accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks set to fine-tune once again the formula that defines Samsung’s premium smartphones.

