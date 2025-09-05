Galaxy S26 Ultra dimensions leak, while mockup render reveals welcome curves

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra mockup render gives us a rough idea of what to expect when the phone launches.

The image shows off more rounded corners than the S25 Ultra, in line with previous leaks.

A leaker also posted the S26 Ultra’s dimensions, revealing that it’s slightly taller and wider but thinner than the S25 Ultra.

We recently heard that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have more rounded corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, a long-time leaker has given us a better idea of what we should expect.

Ice Universe on Twitter has posted a mockup render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra using leaked dimensions (see the first image below). The image also shows more rounded corners than the current Ultra phone.

The tipster also posted a picture (see the second image above) that includes height and breadth details, revealing that the S26 Ultra is slightly wider and taller. In fact, the leaker claimed on Weibo that the phone measures 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm, making it slightly thinner than the S25 Ultra (8.2mm).

In any event, the first picture gives us a rough idea of the S26 Ultra’s more rounded corners. This should be good news for Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra owners. These phones have squared-off corners that can be a little uncomfortable with extended use. There have also been reports of broken jeans pockets over the years due to these sharp corners. Samsung has softened the S25 Ultra’s corners, but we’re glad to hear the S26 Ultra could go a step further.

Other leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra features include a 200MP main camera with a wider aperture, a screen with privacy protection, a 5,000mAh battery, and 60W wired charging. The latter would be a long-overdue wattage upgrade for Samsung phones.

