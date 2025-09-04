Samsung Galaxy S26 dummies tease a long-awaited charging feature

TL;DR An image of Galaxy S26 dummies has been posted online, giving us our first look at Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup.

All three models have at least a partial camera island design, with the larger one on the Galaxy S26 Edge mimicking the iPhone 17 Pro.

A circular ring on the back suggests Samsung may finally add Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series isn’t due until early next year, but the first dummy units have already surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what the lineup might look like.

The images come from tech reviewer Sonny Dickson on X, who shared alleged dummies of the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. This year’s lineup is expected to mark a naming shift for Samsung, with the standard model reportedly being renamed “Pro” and the old Plus slot now taken by the second-gen Edge. The Ultra remains the top-tier option.

The dummies suggest Samsung may stick pretty close to the Galaxy S25 formula for the Pro and Ultra models in most respects, while the new Edge variant potentially borrows a cue from the iPhone 17 Pro. The most obvious changes are in the camera housing: all three models appear to feature some form of island design, with the Edge showing a wide bar-style bump across the top third of the back like its Apple counterpart.

The S26 could finally bring Qi2 compatibility to Galaxy flagships.

The S26 Ultra also seems to be leaning further into rounded corners — a detail no doubt based on a recent leak. The S25 Ultra softened the sharp edges of earlier models, but the S26 Ultra may take things further for a more comfortable grip.

The other immediately noticeable thing about the dummies is the circular ring on the back, which looks like an indication of the magnetic ring used for Qi2 wireless charging. Samsung was rumored to include this feature on the S25 series, but ultimately didn’t, while Google’s Pixel 10 series launched with magnets built in earlier this summer. If this ring is what it looks like, the S26 could finally bring Qi2 compatibility to Galaxy flagships.

It’s worth noting that dummies aren’t official models. They’re usually based on leaked specs and CAD designs, so while they often get close, they don’t always capture the final details. Still, if these images are moderately accurate, Samsung’s 2026 lineup could look more Apple-inspired than ever.

