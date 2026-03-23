Galaxy S26 series finally bridges the AirDrop gap, but you'll need this update first

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out Quick Share-AirDrop sharing to the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea.

According to Samsung, you will need a specific Google Play Services update to start using the feature.

Samsung has started rolling out Quick Share’s long-awaited AirDrop compatibility on the Galaxy S26 series, marking the first wave of availability after Google confirmed the feature would expand beyond the Pixel 10 lineup.

The feature allows Galaxy S26 series users to share files with iPhone, Mac, and iPad users and vice versa.

The rollout has kicked off in South Korea, and users are reporting that the new cross-platform sharing option is now live there. However, there’s a key requirement before you can start sending files between your Galaxy phone and Apple devices.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to a moderator on Samsung’s Korean community forums, Quick Share’s AirDrop compatibility on the Galaxy S26 series requires an updated version of Google Play Services.

You’ll need Google Play Services version 26.11.xx or newer to use the feature on your latest Galaxy flagship. So if you don’t see the feature once it starts rolling out in your region, you’ll need to manually check for updates to Google Play Services by heading to:

Settings > Apps > Google Play Services > App details in store > update

That said, the Play Services update probably isn’t the only thing that’s needed to use Quick Share-AirDrop transfers on the Galaxy S26 series. I have an S26 Ultra in India, and the feature isn’t available to me yet, even though I’m on the required version of Google Play Services.

Samsung being first in line after Google to introduce Quick Share-AirDrop support isn’t exactly surprising. The company has worked closely with Google on Quick Share, which was Samsung’s own file-sharing solution before being merged with Nearby Share under a unified branding in 2024.

As for availability, Samsung is expected to expand the rollout beyond South Korea very soon. The feature is slated to arrive in the US later this week, followed by a wider release across Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.

If you’re using a Galaxy S26 device, it might be worth checking and updating your Play Services version now.

Follow